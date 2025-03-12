Left Menu

Bollywood Icon Salman Khan Joins ISRL, Propelling Indian Supercross to New Heights

The Indian Supercross Racing League (ISRL) has announced Bollywood star Salman Khan as its brand ambassador. His involvement promises to elevate the league's popularity, making Supercross a household name in India. This collaboration marks a pivotal moment, merging entertainment with motorsport, and driving the sport's growth globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-03-2025 16:10 IST | Created: 12-03-2025 16:10 IST
Salman Khan joins as ISRL brand ambassador. (Photo- ISRL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Supercross Racing League (ISRL) unveiled a significant partnership on Wednesday, announcing Bollywood superstar Salman Khan as its new brand ambassador. Known for his widespread popularity, Khan's involvement is set to transform Supercross into a mainstream sporting spectacle in India, enhancing its reach and entertainment value.

This strategic alliance is poised to leverage Khan's extensive fan base, spanning urban and rural India, in bringing unprecedented visibility to the league. ISRL promises a thrilling entertainment experience, with Khan expected to make the sport more accessible and engaging to audiences of all ages.

According to ISRL Managing Director Veer Patel, welcoming Khan into the fold marks a landmark moment for Indian motorsports, aiming to position India prominently on the global Supercross map. The collaboration underscores a collective aspiration to inspire a new era of Indian riders and integrate Supercross into the nation's mainstream sporting culture.

(With inputs from agencies.)

