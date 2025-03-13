Left Menu

Naoya Inoue Set to Defend Title Against Ramon Cardenas in Las Vegas

Japanese boxing champion Naoya Inoue will defend his undisputed super bantamweight world title against American challenger Ramon Cardenas on May 4 in Las Vegas. The highly anticipated match will take place at the T-Mobile Arena. Inoue expressed gratitude to his American fans and respect for Cardenas.

Japanese boxing sensation Naoya Inoue is gearing up to defend his unbeaten record and undisputed super bantamweight world title against American Ramon Cardenas. The boxing match is scheduled for May 4 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, as announced by promoter Top Rank.

Inoue, a formidable athlete with a perfect 29-0 record including 26 knockouts, last took to the ring in the United States in 2021. The upcoming fight marks another significant milestone in his illustrious career.

Expressing gratitude to his followers in the U.S., Inoue remarked on his excitement about fighting at such a prestigious venue. He acknowledged Cardenas as a challenging opponent, praising his courage for accepting the bout without hesitation.

