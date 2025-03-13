Usman Khawaja Opts Out of Shield Clash as IPL Season Beckons

Australia's seasoned Test opener, Usman Khawaja, has declined to participate in Queensland's pivotal Sheffield Shield clash against South Australia, as reported by ESPNcricinfo. With a win, Queensland could secure a final berth, yet Khawaja informed selectors of his unavailability and was omitted from the squad.

Captain Marnus Labuschagne makes his return following his tenure with Australia's national squad. However, Khawaja is not alone in stepping aside; Xavier Bartlett leaves for the lucrative IPL, joining Travis Head, Jake Fraser-McGurk, and Spencer Johnson, all absent for South Australia this season.

Khawaja's decision could affect Queensland's victory odds, given his key performance against Tasmania. Instead, Khawaja travels from Brisbane to Melbourne for the Australian Formula 1 Grand Prix, focusing on mental and physical freshness. As the 38-year-old strategically prepares for international duties, including the World Test Championship final, other notable players face their challenges in various domestic contests.

(With inputs from agencies.)