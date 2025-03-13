Left Menu

Usman Khawaja Opts Out of Shield Clash as IPL Season Beckons

Usman Khawaja has chosen not to participate in Queensland's crucial Sheffield Shield match, potentially impacting their final spot. Xavier Bartlett heads to the IPL, alongside South Australia's Travis Head and others. Khawaja prioritizes rest and personally attends the Australian Grand Prix, managing his schedule to prepare for upcoming international fixtures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2025 14:23 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 14:23 IST
Usman Khawaja Opts Out of Shield Clash as IPL Season Beckons
Usman Khawaja (Photo ICC website). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

Australia's seasoned Test opener, Usman Khawaja, has declined to participate in Queensland's pivotal Sheffield Shield clash against South Australia, as reported by ESPNcricinfo. With a win, Queensland could secure a final berth, yet Khawaja informed selectors of his unavailability and was omitted from the squad.

Captain Marnus Labuschagne makes his return following his tenure with Australia's national squad. However, Khawaja is not alone in stepping aside; Xavier Bartlett leaves for the lucrative IPL, joining Travis Head, Jake Fraser-McGurk, and Spencer Johnson, all absent for South Australia this season.

Khawaja's decision could affect Queensland's victory odds, given his key performance against Tasmania. Instead, Khawaja travels from Brisbane to Melbourne for the Australian Formula 1 Grand Prix, focusing on mental and physical freshness. As the 38-year-old strategically prepares for international duties, including the World Test Championship final, other notable players face their challenges in various domestic contests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Drops Sexual Abuse Lawsuit Against Southwest Key

Justice Department Drops Sexual Abuse Lawsuit Against Southwest Key

 Global
2
The Fall of Northvolt: Skelleftea's Green Boom Interrupted

The Fall of Northvolt: Skelleftea's Green Boom Interrupted

 Global
3
Terror on the Tracks: Baloch Militants Attack Passenger Train in Balochistan

Terror on the Tracks: Baloch Militants Attack Passenger Train in Balochistan

 Pakistan
4
SRMIST Ascends in QS Rankings: A Testament to Educational Excellence

SRMIST Ascends in QS Rankings: A Testament to Educational Excellence

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in healthcare: Why ethical guidelines are critical for safe AI adoption

Protecting Industrial IoT: Can AI defend against evolving cyber threats?

AI safety: How LLMs unknowingly spread misinformation

AI agents with emotional intelligence: The next evolution in smart homes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025