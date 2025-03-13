Revitalized Capitals Primed for WPL Title Clash

Delhi Capitals vice-captain Jemimah Rodrigues highlights how the break before the Women's Premier League final has rejuvenated the team. The Capitals secured their spot in the WPL final, set to face either Mumbai Indians or Gujarat Giants, and see the downtime as an advantage in their quest for the title.

Despite not playing at the Brabourne Stadium, Rodrigues is confident in her team's preparation and familiarity with Mumbai's pitches. The leadership of skipper Meg Lanning and standout performances from players like Shafali Verma and Shikha Pandey boost their morale, as they aim for their first WPL championship.

With consistent training sessions and strategic planning, Rodrigues believes the Capitals are prepared for the challenge. Emphasizing the resilience of her team, she credits the contributions of key players, particularly Verma's striking comeback and Pandey's pivotal bowling, as critical to their campaign.

(With inputs from agencies.)