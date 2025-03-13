Left Menu

The Draft National Code Against Age Fraud in Sports (NCAAFS) 2025 introduces new measures to prevent age fraud in sports. Key features include penalties, an amnesty scheme, and a whistle-blower mechanism. Open for public consultation, the code aims to safeguard fair competition and is a significant update after 15 years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-03-2025 16:04 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 16:04 IST
Cracking Down on Age Fraud: New Draft NCAAFS Code for Sports Integrity
  • India

The Sports Ministry unveiled the Draft National Code Against Age Fraud in Sports (NCAAFS) 2025, opening it up for public consultation. The draft introduces a host of measures including penalties for age fraud, an amnesty scheme, and a secure whistle-blower mechanism.

This revision, the first significant update in 15 years, aims to protect genuine athletes from unfair competition and enhance the ethical governance of Indian sports. Stakeholders have until March 31 to provide their input on the proposals, which feature mandatory age verification and digital security measures.

The draft outlines penalties such as bans for athletes found guilty of age fraud, as well as introducing a centralized digital portal for age verification. The NCAAFS also looks to involve AI-based assessments and medical examinations to ensure accuracy in age determination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

