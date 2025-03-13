Draft National Code Against Age Fraud in Sports (NCAAFS) 2025 Released for Public Consultation

The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports has released the Draft National Code Against Age Fraud in Sports (NCAAFS) 2025 for public review, inviting feedback from stakeholders and the general public. This revised Code represents a significant update, marking the first major revision in nearly 15 years. The initiative aims to eliminate age fraud, ensure fair competition, and strengthen governance in Indian sports. The Ministry encourages all relevant stakeholders to contribute their suggestions before the deadline on March 31, 2025.

Objectives of NCAAFS 2025:

The Code aims to prevent age fraud, which distorts the integrity of sporting events. Robust Age Verification System: A centralized database will be implemented to ensure accurate and tamper-proof age documentation.

Athletes, coaches, and officials found guilty of age fraud will face strict punitive measures. Enhancing Transparency and Accountability: The framework aligns with global best practices to ensure ethical governance in Indian sports.

Key Features of NCAAFS 2025:

1. Mandatory Age Verification & Digital Locking

All athletes must submit three mandatory documents during registration. Upon verification, an athlete’s age will be permanently locked in a centralized digital database, preventing future tampering or manipulation.

2. Medical Examination for Age Discrepancies

For cases where age discrepancies arise, medical examinations will include:

and general physical and dental examinations AI-based bone assessments (pilot phase) to ensure precise age verification

Any disputes regarding medical examinations may be appealed through a designated Appellate Medical Panel.

3. Uniform Penalties for Violations

Lifetime ban along with legal proceedings under applicable penal provisions. Coaches & Officials: Those found complicit in age fraud will face suspensions and debarment.

4. Whistle-blower Mechanism

A secure and anonymous reporting platform will be introduced to enable stakeholders to report age fraud cases. A reward system will be implemented to encourage whistle-blowers to come forward.

5. Amnesty Program for Self-Disclosure

A one-time six-month amnesty window will allow athletes to voluntarily disclose their correct age without facing penalties. Such athletes will be subject to a performance review and reassignment to the appropriate age group.

6. Two-Tier Appellate Mechanism

Athletes disputing their age assessment results may appeal through:

Regional Appellate Panel Central Appeals Committee (CAC) (final decision authority)

7. Role of Integrity/Compliance Officers

National Sports Federations (NSFs) will appoint Integrity/Compliance Officers for competitions. Their responsibilities will include monitoring adherence to the Code, verifying age documentation, and reporting violations.

8. Dedicated National Database

A centralized digital portal, linked to the National Sports Repository System (NSRS), will securely store age verification data while ensuring compliance with the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023.

9. QR-Enabled ID Cards

Athletes will receive QR-enabled ID cards upon successful age verification. These digital ID cards will be stored in the DigiLocker platform and must be presented for participation in events.

10. Public Accountability & Transparency

A monitoring framework will oversee the implementation of the Code, requiring NSFs and the Sports Authority of India (SAI) to submit periodic compliance reports.

Applicability

The draft NCAAFS 2025 applies to athletes, coaches, officials, administrators, and support personnel associated with:

National Sports Federations (NSFs)

Sports Authority of India (SAI)

Sports Control Boards (Central Government & PSUs)

NGOs & Public/Private Sports Promotion Agencies

Institutions Supporting Sports Development

States and Union Territories (UTs) may adopt this Code directly or develop their own framework based on these guidelines for nationwide uniformity.

Submission of Comments/Suggestions

The Ministry invites feedback from stakeholders and the public. Suggestions can be sent via email to section.sp3-moyas[at]gov[dot]in by March 31, 2025.

For more details and access to the full draft, visit: https://yas.gov.in/sports/draft-national-code-against-age-fraud-sports-ncaafs-2025-inviting-comments-suggestions.