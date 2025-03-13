Tensions Ignite Ahead of Boxing Federation Elections

Former Sports Minister Anurag Thakur's faction turned to Justice (retd.) RK Gauba, the returning officer for the upcoming Boxing Federation of India (BFI) elections, after his nomination was rejected by BFI president Ajay Singh. This development signals rising tensions in the lead-up to the elections.

Thakur's group, seeking various legal options, remains hopeful after meeting Justice Gauba. Himachal Pradesh Boxing Association president Rajesh Bhandari confirmed that they intend to pursue court intervention if necessary, as Thakur has been a member since 2008.

The elections, initially delayed by an Indian Olympic Association ad-hoc committee's management, are scheduled for March 28. A BFI notification declared Thakur 'ineligible' for nomination due to constitutional violations. However, BFI secretary Hemanta Kalita later released a conflicting list including Thakur's name.

