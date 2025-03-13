Vanessa Low and Preethi Pal Shine at World Para Athletics Grand Prix

Australia's Vanessa Low, a three-time Paralympic champion, lived up to expectations as she secured gold in the T61-64 long jump category at the World Para Athletics Grand Prix. India's Preethi Pal won bronze in the T35-38 class 200m race, adding to India's medal haul.

India emerged as the leader on the medal tally, amassing a total of 134 medals, including 45 gold, 40 silver, and 49 bronze. The event, featuring around 150 Indian athletes alongside competitors from 19 other countries, concluded with notable performances from international athletes.

Noteworthy highlights included Neutral Paralympic Athlete Zhanna Fekolina and India's Bhavani Munniyandi winning silver and bronze in the women's long jump T61-64, while Sagar secured gold in the men's shot put F11-F20 category, contributing to India's victorious campaign.

(With inputs from agencies.)