Harry Brook's Two-Year IPL Ban Stirred by Last-Minute Withdrawal

In a significant development within cricket circles, England batsman Harry Brook has been banned from competing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the next two years. The decision follows his withdrawal from this year's season after being acquired by Delhi Capitals for ₹6.25 crores in the previous auction.

Brook cited his intent to focus on England cricket and recharge after an intense playing period as reasons for his exit. His decision comes amid England's struggles in international competitions, including the ICC Champions Trophy and World Cups. His withdrawal aligns with a new IPL rule penalizing overseas players for last-minute unavailability.

This rule was instituted due to franchise frustrations over such incidents, with exceptions granted only for verified medical reasons. Brook previously withdrew from IPL due to personal family reasons, impacting his participation and leading to his release ahead of the 2025 mega auction. Delhi Capitals, still seeking a replacement and captain, open the 2025 season against Lucknow Super Giants on March 24.

