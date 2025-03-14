Cricket vs. Footy: The Battle for Adelaide Oval

Cricket Australia has voiced its displeasure after the Adelaide Crows declined South Australia's request to host the prestigious Sheffield Shield final at the iconic Adelaide Oval later this month.

The decision means the final will now be staged at the smaller Karen Rolton Oval in Adelaide, which accommodates just 5,000 spectators, from March 26 to 30. The AFL team, Adelaide Crows, have scheduled games at Adelaide Oval on March 22 and March 30, forcing the shift due to concerns about player safety if substantial changes to the field were made within a short timeframe.

Cricket Australia chief executive Todd Greenberg lamented the move, stating that Adelaide Oval would have been the perfect venue for the Sheffield Shield final, a cornerstone event in Australian cricket history. Despite the setback, efforts will persist to enhance access to shared venues nationwide, ensuring the sport's continued flourishing.

(With inputs from agencies.)