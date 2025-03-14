Olympians Unite Urging New IOC President for Climate Action

More than 400 Olympians from nearly 90 countries have united, urging next week's International Olympic Committee (IOC) presidential election winner to prioritize climate change.

The open letter features signatories ranging from Australia's most decorated Olympian, swimmer Emma McKeon, to Cyrille Tchatchet II, who represented the refugee team at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. Olympians emphasize rising temperatures and extreme weather disrupting competition schedules and threatening venues.

Seven candidates aim to succeed Thomas Bach as president in a Costa Navarino election. Post-election, Olympians seek early meetings to discuss environmental concerns, advocating for stronger carbon emission commitments and sustainable practices in host cities.

(With inputs from agencies.)