Glover's Resurgence Shines at Players Championship

In a thrilling display at the Players Championship, Indian-American golfer Akshay Bhatia was among a quintet of standout players, including Rory McIlroy, who ended the round with a 5-under 67. This left them just one shot shy of the leading trio comprised of Camilo Villegas, Lucas Glover, and JJ Spaun, all of whom shot impressively at 66.

Lucas Glover, notable for his nine birdies, has seen a remarkable career resurgence. Once struggling with putting issues, the former U.S. Open champ has made a strong comeback, clinching wins at both the Wyndham Championship and the first event of the FedExCup Playoffs in 2023. His determination is evident as he showcases his enduring talent.

Meanwhile, world number one Scottie Scheffler finished with a 69, placing him in 20th, while Aaron Rai secured a tie for 9th. McIlroy's impressive round was highlighted by a skilled recovery hit off the pine straw to secure a birdie on the 18th. The championship is proving to be a hotbed of competition amongst golf's elite.

(With inputs from agencies.)