Rashford and Henderson Make Tuchel's England Squad for World Cup Qualifiers

In a surprising move, Marcus Rashford and Jordan Henderson have been named in coach Thomas Tuchel's inaugural England squad for the World Cup qualifiers against Albania and Latvia. Both players missed the European Championship last summer, adding intrigue to their return.

Rashford, who recently moved from Manchester United to Aston Villa on loan, had faced uncertainty about his international prospects. Meanwhile, Henderson joined Ajax after a brief spell at Al-Ettifaq, partly to ensure he remains competitive for England selection.

The squad also features fresh faces, including uncapped defenders Myles Lewis-Skelly from Arsenal and Dan Burn from Newcastle. England will clash with Albania and Latvia at Wembley Stadium on consecutive fixtures.

(With inputs from agencies.)