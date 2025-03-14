Left Menu

Rashford and Henderson Make Tuchel's England Squad for World Cup Qualifiers

Marcus Rashford and Jordan Henderson return to the England squad under coach Thomas Tuchel for upcoming World Cup qualifiers. Rashford, on loan to Aston Villa, had faced uncertainty about his international career. Henderson, now with Ajax, aims to maintain his position following a transfer from Al-Ettifaq.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 14-03-2025 18:09 IST | Created: 14-03-2025 18:09 IST
Rashford and Henderson Make Tuchel's England Squad for World Cup Qualifiers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a surprising move, Marcus Rashford and Jordan Henderson have been named in coach Thomas Tuchel's inaugural England squad for the World Cup qualifiers against Albania and Latvia. Both players missed the European Championship last summer, adding intrigue to their return.

Rashford, who recently moved from Manchester United to Aston Villa on loan, had faced uncertainty about his international prospects. Meanwhile, Henderson joined Ajax after a brief spell at Al-Ettifaq, partly to ensure he remains competitive for England selection.

The squad also features fresh faces, including uncapped defenders Myles Lewis-Skelly from Arsenal and Dan Burn from Newcastle. England will clash with Albania and Latvia at Wembley Stadium on consecutive fixtures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

 Global
2
Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

 Global
4
Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in audiology: A new era for speech audiometry and hearing care

Can AI pick the best watermelon? Examining Generative AI's effectiveness in fruit quality assessment

The AI education dilemma: Knowledge exists, but practical classroom application falls short

How AI is transforming small and medium enterprises: Challenges and opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025