Left Menu

India's Path to Becoming a Women's Football Powerhouse

Sarah Walsh, head of women's football in Australia, predicts India could become a women's football leader in 10 years. Speaking at the Indian Sports Summit, she noted the country's potential, especially if it wins the 2036 Olympic bid. India's global ranking in women's football is currently 67.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 14-03-2025 19:13 IST | Created: 14-03-2025 19:13 IST
India's Path to Becoming a Women's Football Powerhouse

Sarah Walsh, the former Australian footballer and current head of women's football in Australia, envisions a promising future for Indian women's football. In a discussion at the RCB Innovation Lab Indian Sports Summit, she highlighted India's potential to emerge as a formidable force in the women's football spectrum over the next decade.

Walsh expressed a mix of optimism and caution regarding India's rise in the world of football. Despite a gap in men's football competitiveness, she sees a nearer horizon for Indian women to make an impact, given their current ranking of 67 globally and 13 in Asia.

The prospect of India hosting the 2036 Olympics could further catapult its standing. With existing infrastructure and rising participation, India could narrow the competitive gap. With the AFC Women's Asian Cup set for Australia in 2026, Walsh is optimistic about India's role and success in such tournaments, citing the nation's cultural impact on past sporting events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

 Global
2
Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

 Global
4
Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in audiology: A new era for speech audiometry and hearing care

Can AI pick the best watermelon? Examining Generative AI's effectiveness in fruit quality assessment

The AI education dilemma: Knowledge exists, but practical classroom application falls short

How AI is transforming small and medium enterprises: Challenges and opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025