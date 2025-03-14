India's Path to Becoming a Women's Football Powerhouse

Sarah Walsh, the former Australian footballer and current head of women's football in Australia, envisions a promising future for Indian women's football. In a discussion at the RCB Innovation Lab Indian Sports Summit, she highlighted India's potential to emerge as a formidable force in the women's football spectrum over the next decade.

Walsh expressed a mix of optimism and caution regarding India's rise in the world of football. Despite a gap in men's football competitiveness, she sees a nearer horizon for Indian women to make an impact, given their current ranking of 67 globally and 13 in Asia.

The prospect of India hosting the 2036 Olympics could further catapult its standing. With existing infrastructure and rising participation, India could narrow the competitive gap. With the AFC Women's Asian Cup set for Australia in 2026, Walsh is optimistic about India's role and success in such tournaments, citing the nation's cultural impact on past sporting events.

