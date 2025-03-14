Pakistan Cricketers Snubbed in The Hundred Draft

In a surprising development, top Pakistani cricketers such as Naseem Shah and Shadab Khan found no takers in The Hundred Draft, where 50 players from Pakistan were competing for selection. Among these were 45 men and five women, all of whom went unselected.

Both Naseem Shah and Shadab Khan were listed in the top price category of £120,000, while Saim Ayub was in the £78,500 segment. Among women, notable names like Aliya Riaz and Fatima Sana also did not receive any bids.

Factors influencing this outcome include the involvement of IPL franchise owners in The Hundred and the recent underwhelming performance of Pakistani players in white-ball formats. Additionally, issues with NOC from the Pakistan Cricket Board have previously hindered player participation.

(With inputs from agencies.)