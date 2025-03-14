Left Menu

Pakistan Cricketers Snubbed in The Hundred Draft

Top Pakistani cricketers, including Naseem Shah and Shadab Khan, were shockingly ignored in The Hundred draft. Despite 50 players from Pakistan participating, none were chosen. The presence of IPL franchise owners in The Hundred and performance issues are seen as contributing factors to the snub.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 14-03-2025 20:29 IST | Created: 14-03-2025 20:29 IST
Pakistan Cricketers Snubbed in The Hundred Draft
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a surprising development, top Pakistani cricketers such as Naseem Shah and Shadab Khan found no takers in The Hundred Draft, where 50 players from Pakistan were competing for selection. Among these were 45 men and five women, all of whom went unselected.

Both Naseem Shah and Shadab Khan were listed in the top price category of £120,000, while Saim Ayub was in the £78,500 segment. Among women, notable names like Aliya Riaz and Fatima Sana also did not receive any bids.

Factors influencing this outcome include the involvement of IPL franchise owners in The Hundred and the recent underwhelming performance of Pakistani players in white-ball formats. Additionally, issues with NOC from the Pakistan Cricket Board have previously hindered player participation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

 Global
2
Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

 Global
4
Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in audiology: A new era for speech audiometry and hearing care

Can AI pick the best watermelon? Examining Generative AI's effectiveness in fruit quality assessment

The AI education dilemma: Knowledge exists, but practical classroom application falls short

How AI is transforming small and medium enterprises: Challenges and opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025