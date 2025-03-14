Left Menu

Ted Lasso Kicks Off Again: A Fourth Season Unveiled

The acclaimed comedy 'Ted Lasso' will return for a fourth season on Apple TV+, continuing its lighthearted narrative with Jason Sudeikis as the titular character. Despite initial plans for a three-season arc, the show has enjoyed immense popularity, winning multiple Emmys and becoming a fan favorite.

Updated: 14-03-2025 23:20 IST
Apple TV+ has confirmed the return of the beloved comedy series "Ted Lasso" for its fourth season. The announcement revealed that Jason Sudeikis will step back into the role of Ted Lasso, the idiosyncratic American coach of the British football team AFC Richmond.

In an inspiring continuation of the previous seasons, Sudeikis stated, "In season four, the folks at AFC Richmond learn to leap before they look, discovering that wherever they land, it's exactly where they're meant to be." The comedy has captured audiences worldwide with its charming, feel-good narrative.

"Ted Lasso" has been a resounding success, securing 13 Emmy wins, including two accolades for Best Comedy Series. Originally intended as a three-season series, its continued popularity and acclaim have prompted a new season, much to the delight of its audience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

