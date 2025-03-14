Ted Lasso Kicks Off Again: A Fourth Season Unveiled

Apple TV+ has confirmed the return of the beloved comedy series "Ted Lasso" for its fourth season. The announcement revealed that Jason Sudeikis will step back into the role of Ted Lasso, the idiosyncratic American coach of the British football team AFC Richmond.

In an inspiring continuation of the previous seasons, Sudeikis stated, "In season four, the folks at AFC Richmond learn to leap before they look, discovering that wherever they land, it's exactly where they're meant to be." The comedy has captured audiences worldwide with its charming, feel-good narrative.

"Ted Lasso" has been a resounding success, securing 13 Emmy wins, including two accolades for Best Comedy Series. Originally intended as a three-season series, its continued popularity and acclaim have prompted a new season, much to the delight of its audience.

(With inputs from agencies.)