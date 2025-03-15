Roundup: Key Sports Moves & Player Updates

In the latest roundup of sports news, wide receiver Tim Patrick has renewed his commitment to the Detroit Lions, proving his loyalty with a contract extension. Meanwhile, in MLS action, Hernan Lopez of the San Jose Earthquakes is sidelined for three to four months following shoulder surgery.

In the NFL, the Kansas City Chiefs bolstered their quarterback lineup with Bailey Zappe on a one-year contract, while Cooper Kupp returns to his roots by signing a lucrative three-year deal with the Seattle Seahawks. Iowa has decided to cut ties with men's basketball coach Fran McCaffery after a long tenure.

Elsewhere in sports, Myles Garrett secured a significant contract extension with the Cleveland Browns. Yankees pitcher Carlos Rodon is set to start the season opener, and Duke's Cooper Flagg will miss an upcoming ACC semifinal due to injury. The Tampa Bay Rays picked up a 2026 option for Yandy Diaz, and Lakers' Luka Doncic is out with injuries for a game against the Nuggets.

