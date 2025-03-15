Left Menu

Mirra Andreeva: Teen Sensation Shakes Indian Wells

Seventeen-year-old Russian tennis player Mirra Andreeva defeated defending champion Iga Swiatek in a dramatic match to reach the Indian Wells final for the first time. Andreeva displayed resilience to overcome setbacks, aiming for consecutive WTA 1000 titles. Her performance prevents Swiatek from claiming a historic third tournament win.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-03-2025 07:22 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 07:22 IST
Mirra Andreeva: Teen Sensation Shakes Indian Wells
Mirra Andreeva

In a stunning turn of events, Russian teenager Mirra Andreeva toppled defending champion Iga Swiatek 7-6(1), 1-6, 6-3 to secure her spot in the Indian Wells final.

The 17-year-old exhibited sheer grit and determination, clinching the first set in a tense tiebreaker before Swiatek fought back in the second set. Despite setbacks, Andreeva regained control in the third, overcoming Swiatek's challenges under challenging weather conditions.

Andreeva, coached by tennis legend Conchita Martinez, now eyes a second consecutive WTA 1000 title, following her Dubai victory. Awaiting her in Sunday's final is either Aryna Sabalenka or Madison Keys.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

 Global
2
Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

 Global
4
Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in pediatric mental health: Can chatbots help kids with anxiety and depression?

AI transforms liver transplants: A game-changer for organ matching and surgery

AI in healthcare may be making unfair decisions: Study unveils alarming bias

AI-driven vaccine hesitancy solutions: How generative agents shape public health policies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025