Mirra Andreeva: Teen Sensation Shakes Indian Wells

In a stunning turn of events, Russian teenager Mirra Andreeva toppled defending champion Iga Swiatek 7-6(1), 1-6, 6-3 to secure her spot in the Indian Wells final.

The 17-year-old exhibited sheer grit and determination, clinching the first set in a tense tiebreaker before Swiatek fought back in the second set. Despite setbacks, Andreeva regained control in the third, overcoming Swiatek's challenges under challenging weather conditions.

Andreeva, coached by tennis legend Conchita Martinez, now eyes a second consecutive WTA 1000 title, following her Dubai victory. Awaiting her in Sunday's final is either Aryna Sabalenka or Madison Keys.

