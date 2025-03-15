Left Menu

Teen Prodigy Andreeva Stuns Swiatek, Eyes Victory Against Sabalenka

Russian tennis sensation Mirra Andreeva, 17, defeated defending champion Iga Swiatek to reach the Indian Wells final. She will face Aryna Sabalenka, who defeated Madison Keys. Andreeva eyes back-to-back WTA 1000 titles after her recent Dubai victory, showcasing her remarkable potential this season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-03-2025 09:06 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 09:06 IST
Mirra Andreeva

Russian tennis sensation Mirra Andreeva stunned defending champion Iga Swiatek at the Indian Wells, securing a spot in the final against top seed Aryna Sabalenka. The 17-year-old Andreeva displayed exceptional skills throughout the tournament, aiming for consecutive WTA 1000 titles following her triumph in Dubai.

In a gripping match, Andreeva battled tough conditions and a strong opponent to win 7-6(1) 1-6 6-3, showcasing her resilience and determination. Despite Swiatek's strong comeback in the second set, Andreeva regained control in the third, setting the stage for a highly anticipated final showdown with Sabalenka.

Aryna Sabalenka, motivated by revenge after her loss to Madison Keys in the Melbourne Park final, swiftly defeated Keys in just 52 minutes. Excited to face the young Andreeva, the experienced Sabalenka anticipates an engaging match, highlighting the contrasting dynamics between the players.

(With inputs from agencies.)

