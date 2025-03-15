Late Drama: Auxerre Secures Draw with Last-Minute Goal

In an exciting Ligue 1 match, Auxerre's substitutes Florian Aye and Ado Onaiwu made a significant impact by scoring in stoppage time, earning their team a 1-1 draw against Nice. The result prevented Nice from bouncing back from their recent loss to Lyon.

The game appeared to be in Nice's favor after Evann Guessand's 37th-minute header gave them the lead. However, their momentum shifted following a red card shown to Melvin Bard for a foul with just six minutes left on the clock.

Onaiwu's late pass enabled Aye to score, ensuring Auxerre, who was pursuing its 500th Ligue 1 victory, shared the points. With this draw, Nice remains in third place while Auxerre stands in 11th on the league table.

(With inputs from agencies.)