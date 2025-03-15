Left Menu

Late Drama: Auxerre Secures Draw with Last-Minute Goal

Substitutes Florian Aye and Ado Onaiwu scored in stoppage time to help Auxerre secure a 1-1 draw at Nice in Ligue 1. Despite leading through a 37th-minute goal by Evann Guessand, Nice couldn't hold on after a red card for Melvin Bard. Auxerre seeks its 500th league win.

  • Country:
  • France

In an exciting Ligue 1 match, Auxerre's substitutes Florian Aye and Ado Onaiwu made a significant impact by scoring in stoppage time, earning their team a 1-1 draw against Nice. The result prevented Nice from bouncing back from their recent loss to Lyon.

The game appeared to be in Nice's favor after Evann Guessand's 37th-minute header gave them the lead. However, their momentum shifted following a red card shown to Melvin Bard for a foul with just six minutes left on the clock.

Onaiwu's late pass enabled Aye to score, ensuring Auxerre, who was pursuing its 500th Ligue 1 victory, shared the points. With this draw, Nice remains in third place while Auxerre stands in 11th on the league table.

