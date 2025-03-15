Left Menu

Neymar's Setback: Brazil's World Cup Qualifier Challenges

Neymar has been ruled out of Brazil's World Cup qualifiers against Colombia and Argentina. He suffered a left thigh injury after rejoining Santos. Other players like Ederson and Danilo are also absent, with replacements made for upcoming matches. Neymar's recent return was after an October ACL injury.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Riodejaneiro | Updated: 15-03-2025 09:36 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 09:36 IST
Neymar

Star Brazilian footballer Neymar has been sidelined from the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Colombia and Argentina due to a left thigh injury. This announcement follows a video statement by coach Dorival Júnior, who indicated that Neymar, along with goalkeeper Ederson and defender Danilo, are unfit to play for unspecified reasons.

Neymar, returning to Santos in January, faced an injury challenge on March 2 which compelled him to sit out crucial matches, including the Sao Paulo state championship semifinal against Corinthians. The squad sees Real Madrid's Endrick replacing Neymar, while Lyon's Lucas Perri and Flamengo's Alex Sandro step in for Ederson and Danilo, respectively.

Brazil will head into these qualifiers positioned fifth in the South American ranking. The team is set to face Colombia on March 20 and then Argentina five days later. Neymar, once team captain, recently made a return post an ACL injury in October 2023 and is anticipated to rejoin soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

