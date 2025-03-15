Left Menu

KKR Gears Up for IPL 2025 with New Leadership and Renewed Focus

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are preparing for IPL 2025 with fresh leadership under new captain Ajinkya Rahane. Alongside mentor Dwayne Bravo and VC Venkatesh Iyer, Rahane emphasizes teamwork and simplicity. Coach Chandrakant Pandit discusses their strategic readiness, highlighting international experience and the support from enthusiastic fans at Eden Gardens.

(L-R) Vice-captain Venkatesh Iyer, head coach Chandrakant Pandit, mentor Dwayne Bravo and skipper Ajinkya Rahane at the KKR team press conference (Photo: KKR). Image Credit: ANI
The Kolkata Knight Riders, reigning champions of the Indian Premier League, are set to embark on the 2025 season under new captain Ajinkya Rahane, who expressed gratitude for the leadership role during a recent press event. Joining Rahane in steering the team are mentor Dwayne Bravo and vice-captain Venkatesh Iyer.

Rahane, acknowledged for his leadership experience, emphasized simplicity and a team-first approach as they aim to defend their title. Mentor Dwayne Bravo is focused on sustaining last season's success, leveraging the energetic support of franchise owner Shah Rukh Khan, while Iyer praised Bravo's vast T20 experience.

Head coach Chandrakant Pandit outlined their robust preparations for the opening match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, highlighting the benefits of international experience within the squad. With their home ground atmosphere at Eden Gardens, KKR is optimistic about retaining the title, backed by passionate fans and strong leadership.

