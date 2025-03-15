India Shines Bright: 15 More Medals at Special Olympics Winter Games

India's athletes have taken center stage at the Special Olympics Winter Games, adding an impressive 15 medals to their tally during the third and fourth days of the competition. As a result, India's total count now stands at 24, following the nine medals secured earlier, according to a press release from Special Olympics Bharat.

Notable performances in Alpine Skiing saw Deepak Thakur and Giridhar earn gold in the Intermediate Super G M04 and M05 categories, while Abhishek Kumar claimed silver in the Novice Super G M01 category. Meanwhile, Ziara Porter emerged as a silver medalist in the 111M F1 and 222M F2 events of short-track speed Skating, showcasing remarkable speed and endurance.

The Indian athletes further excelled in Cross Country Skiing and Snowshoeing, with standout achievements by Akriti and Vasu Tiwari. The event, featuring 1500 athletes from 102 countries, underscores the spirit of inclusivity in sports, giving athletes from around the world an equal chance at recognition and accomplishment.

(With inputs from agencies.)