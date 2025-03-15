Left Menu

India Shines Bright: 15 More Medals at Special Olympics Winter Games

Indians excel at the Special Olympics Winter Games, amassing 15 more medals. Standout performances in Alpine Skiing, Speed Skating, Cross Country Skiing, and Snowshoeing have raised India's total medal tally to 24. The event celebrates inclusivity, hosting 1500 athletes from 102 countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-03-2025 14:34 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 14:34 IST
India Shines Bright: 15 More Medals at Special Olympics Winter Games
Indian athlete after winning the silver medal (Photo: Special Olympics Bharat). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India's athletes have taken center stage at the Special Olympics Winter Games, adding an impressive 15 medals to their tally during the third and fourth days of the competition. As a result, India's total count now stands at 24, following the nine medals secured earlier, according to a press release from Special Olympics Bharat.

Notable performances in Alpine Skiing saw Deepak Thakur and Giridhar earn gold in the Intermediate Super G M04 and M05 categories, while Abhishek Kumar claimed silver in the Novice Super G M01 category. Meanwhile, Ziara Porter emerged as a silver medalist in the 111M F1 and 222M F2 events of short-track speed Skating, showcasing remarkable speed and endurance.

The Indian athletes further excelled in Cross Country Skiing and Snowshoeing, with standout achievements by Akriti and Vasu Tiwari. The event, featuring 1500 athletes from 102 countries, underscores the spirit of inclusivity in sports, giving athletes from around the world an equal chance at recognition and accomplishment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

 Global
2
Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

 Global
4
Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in pediatric mental health: Can chatbots help kids with anxiety and depression?

AI transforms liver transplants: A game-changer for organ matching and surgery

AI in healthcare may be making unfair decisions: Study unveils alarming bias

AI-driven vaccine hesitancy solutions: How generative agents shape public health policies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025