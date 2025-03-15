Hockey India Celebrates Legacy and Future at 7th Annual Awards 2024

At the illustrious 7th Annual Awards of Hockey India 2024, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju extolled India's storied legacy in hockey, casting a spotlight on the nation's commanding presence in the sport's initial years. Attending the momentous event, Rijiju revisited India's journey that took flight in Amsterdam, propelling the country to emerge as the game's undisputed powerhouse.

Reflecting on history, Rijiju remarked, "In Amsterdam, we all know how our journey started, and we won a Gold medal (in Hockey at the Olympics). Then we became the 'Badshah' of Hockey." His reflections further pondered the potential demonstrations of Indian hockey dominance, if not for the Second World War's disruption of the Olympic cycle.

The awards gala, staged in New Delhi on March 15, reflected upon India's golden era with six consecutive Olympic golds and acknowledged the unfulfilled promise of further successes, thwarted by global events. Celebrating 100 years of Indian hockey, this landmark ceremony brought the fraternity together to honor the contributions of stars, officials, and legends to the sport's illustrious history.

This year's event was even more significant, marking both a century of Indian hockey and the 50th anniversary of the 1975 World Cup triumph. Honoring past glories, members of the victorious 1975 squad were feted with the Hockey India Major Dhyan Chand Lifetime Achievement Award and a Rs. 50 lakh cash prize. The awards evening, with a record Rs 12 crore prize pool, was a testament to Indian hockey's rich heritage.

Among the night's highest accolades, Savita and Harmanpreet Singh were distinguished as the Balbir Singh Sr. Award recipients for Players of the Year 2024 in the Women's and Men's categories, respectively. The gathering commenced by celebrating a significant highlight of 2024: India's bronze medal win at the Paris Olympics. Here, the Indian Men's Hockey Team members received scarves and cash rewards, recognizing their contributions alongside alternate players and support staff.

Additionally, eight states were lauded for their pivotal roles in fostering hockey, with commendable performances in the 2024 National Championships. Hockey Haryana, Jharkhand, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and Punjab were rewarded with Rs. 10 lakh each, while Tamil Nadu earned the Best Member Unit award for revolutionizing grassroots sports via the pioneering Tamil Nadu School Hockey League.

This statewide initiative featured vast participation, marking a significant leap forward for hockey. Collectively, the Indian Hockey Teams were incentivized with over Rs. 3.69 crore for international victories. Other individual honors saw Harmanpreet Singh, PR Sreejesh, Deepika, and Araijeet Singh Hundal recognized for outstanding achievements, amongst others who reached notable milestones in their careers.

The ceremony further awarded Ripudaman Sharma, Anil Kumar P K, and Prasar Bharati for distinguished contributions. Throughout the event, coveted distinctions were granted, like the prestigious Baljit Singh Award to Savita for her goalkeeping prowess, and the Pargat Singh Award went to Amit Rohidas for his defensive skills, underscoring their vital roles in the sport's success.

Deepika and Araijeet Singh Hundal, acknowledged for their breakthrough years, received the Asunta Lakra Award and Jugraj Singh Award for Upcoming Player of the Year, respectively. With myriad achievements, the event was an ode to Indian hockey's stunning past, robust present, and promising future, exemplifying the sport's cherished legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)