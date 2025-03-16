Left Menu

England's Rugby Triumph: Crushing Wales in Historic Victory

England achieved a historic rugby victory, defeating Wales 68-14 in the Six Nations tournament. This win keeps England in title contention pending France's game outcome. England's performance featured notable contributions from players like Maro Itoje and newcomer Henry Pollock. Wales, suffering their 17th consecutive loss, finished last again.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2025 00:17 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 00:17 IST
England's Rugby Triumph: Crushing Wales in Historic Victory
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In an outstanding display of rugby prowess, England demolished Wales with a record-breaking 68-14 victory, marking one of their finest performances in years. The win, which closes England's Six Nations campaign on a triumphant note, keeps their title hopes alive if France fails to secure a victory against Scotland.

England, with 20 points, has registered four wins for the first time since clinching the title in 2020. However, France, currently on 16 points, is expected to lead the standings with any victory in Paris, thanks to their significant points-difference advantage.

Despite a strong 22-17 win over Italy, Ireland concluded the tournament with 19 points, while Wales, plagued by a historic 17th consecutive defeat, ended up at the bottom for the second consecutive year. Star performances from Maro Itoje, Tom Roebuck, and 20-year-old debutant Henry Pollock highlighted England's dominance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

 Global
2
Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

 United States
3
‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

 Global
4
Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of elderly care: How remote monitoring technologies are transforming healthcare

Urban sentiment mapping: How AI and spatial analysis are transforming city planning

Role of AI in advancing wastewater management in agriculture

Smart cities and hyperspectral imaging: The future of urban sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025