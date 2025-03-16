England's Rugby Triumph: Crushing Wales in Historic Victory

In an outstanding display of rugby prowess, England demolished Wales with a record-breaking 68-14 victory, marking one of their finest performances in years. The win, which closes England's Six Nations campaign on a triumphant note, keeps their title hopes alive if France fails to secure a victory against Scotland.

England, with 20 points, has registered four wins for the first time since clinching the title in 2020. However, France, currently on 16 points, is expected to lead the standings with any victory in Paris, thanks to their significant points-difference advantage.

Despite a strong 22-17 win over Italy, Ireland concluded the tournament with 19 points, while Wales, plagued by a historic 17th consecutive defeat, ended up at the bottom for the second consecutive year. Star performances from Maro Itoje, Tom Roebuck, and 20-year-old debutant Henry Pollock highlighted England's dominance.

(With inputs from agencies.)