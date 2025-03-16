Mumbai Indians Clinch WPL Glory Again

Mumbai Indians celebrated their second Women's Premier League (WPL) triumph on Saturday, narrowly defeating Delhi Capitals by eight runs. The victory was spearheaded by skipper Harmanpreet Kaur's vital 66-run innings and a stellar all-round showing from Nat Sciver-Brunt.

Although reaching their third consecutive final, Delhi Capitals stumbled in their pursuit of a 150-run target. Mumbai's bowlers consistently struck, resulting in an intense and emotional contest. Throughout the match, Delhi captain Meg Lanning expressed her disappointment, emphasizing the team's inability to perform at their peak during the finale.

Key performers included Nat Sciver-Brunt, who took three wickets, and Amelia Kerr, the season's top wicket-taker with 18 dismissals. Their efforts led Mumbai to a commanding win. Despite strong showings from Marizanne Kapp and Jemimah Rodrigues, Delhi failed to maintain momentum due to constant fall of wickets.

