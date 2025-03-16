France Clinches Six Nations Glory with Victory Over Scotland

France emerged triumphant in the Six Nations championship, defeating Scotland 35-16 on Saturday at Stade de France, marking their first title win since 2022.

With this victory, France topped the standings with 21 points, surpassing England, who had earlier secured a win against Wales. Ireland, last year's champions, wrapped up in third place after defeating Italy in Rome, accumulating 19 points.

This win establishes France back at the pinnacle of European rugby, marking a significant achievement following years without a championship victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)