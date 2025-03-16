Sports Highlights: Stunning Victories and Crushing Injuries

NHL superstar Leon Draisaitl led the Edmonton Oilers to a 2-1 victory over the New York Islanders with an overtime goal. Draisaitl, boasting 100 points this season, remains a top competitor in the league.

The world of baseball faced significant injuries with Miami Marlins' outfielder Jesus Sanchez out for four weeks due to an oblique injury, and Texas Rangers' Jon Gray fracturing his wrist during spring training. Such setbacks are critical as the teams prepare for the upcoming season.

In basketball, the Brooklyn Nets' Cam Thomas faces a season-ending hamstring injury. Meanwhile, Holger Rune broke his semi-final losing streak at Indian Wells, advancing to the finals after defeating Daniil Medvedev.

