2025 Indian Open Set to Feature Stellar Lineup of Past Champions

The 2025 Indian Open golf tournament will showcase 16 winners from recent European Tour seasons. Defending champion Keita Nakajima of Japan leads a strong field, including US, German, and Spanish stars. The event, offering a $2.25 million prize, will take place at the DLF Golf and Country Club.

Updated: 16-03-2025 11:08 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 11:08 IST
Keita Nakajima of Japan. (Photo- Indian Open). Image Credit: ANI
The upcoming 2025 Indian Open cements its prestige with the participation of 16 winners from the recent and current European Tour schedules. Defending champion Keita Nakajima of Japan is set to headline the event, demonstrating the tournament's growing allure.

Among the notable players joining Nakajima are Germany's Marcel Siem, a 2023 victor, alongside winners from the 2024 and 2025 calendars such as Ryggs Johnston, Johannes Veerman, and Callum Hill.

Nakajima's impressive resume is highlighted by his world number one amateur status for 87 weeks and success in the DP World Tour. The Indian Open, sponsored by Hero, promises fierce competition and a significant prize at the esteemed DLF Golf and Country Club.

