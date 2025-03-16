2025 Indian Open Set to Feature Stellar Lineup of Past Champions

The upcoming 2025 Indian Open cements its prestige with the participation of 16 winners from the recent and current European Tour schedules. Defending champion Keita Nakajima of Japan is set to headline the event, demonstrating the tournament's growing allure.

Among the notable players joining Nakajima are Germany's Marcel Siem, a 2023 victor, alongside winners from the 2024 and 2025 calendars such as Ryggs Johnston, Johannes Veerman, and Callum Hill.

Nakajima's impressive resume is highlighted by his world number one amateur status for 87 weeks and success in the DP World Tour. The Indian Open, sponsored by Hero, promises fierce competition and a significant prize at the esteemed DLF Golf and Country Club.

(With inputs from agencies.)