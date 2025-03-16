Left Menu

Lando Norris Triumphs in Chaotic Australian GP

Lando Norris secured his first victory at the Australian GP amid chaotic, wet conditions. He managed to hold off Max Verstappen after a late safety car intervention. Lewis Hamilton had a challenging debut with Ferrari, finishing 10th. The race was marked by numerous incidents and only 14 finishers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 16-03-2025 12:54 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 12:54 IST
  • Country:
  • Australia

Lando Norris clinched his maiden victory at the pandemic-delayed Australian Grand Prix, expertly navigating the chaotic, rain-soaked conditions. The McLaren driver fended off a late challenge from Red Bull's Max Verstappen to secure the win at Albert Park.

This unpredictable race saw Lewis Hamilton struggle in his Ferrari debut, finishing tenth. The competition also witnessed the dramatic exit of several high-profile drivers, leaving just 14 cars crossing the finish line.

Despite Ferrari's historic success in Melbourne, the team had a disappointing weekend, finishing with only five points. As the teams prepare for the Chinese Grand Prix, the stage is set for more thrilling installments this season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

