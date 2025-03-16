Left Menu

Lando Norris Triumphs in Thrilling Australian Grand Prix Opener

Lando Norris clinched victory in the chaotic Australian Grand Prix, edging out defending champion Max Verstappen amid challenging wet conditions. With the win, Norris ended Verstappen's championship streak. Incidents and safety cars marked the race, which saw only 14 of 20 cars finish on the slippery Albert Park circuit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2025 13:32 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 13:32 IST
Lando Norris Triumphs in Thrilling Australian Grand Prix Opener

Lando Norris of McLaren secured a dramatic victory at the Australian Grand Prix, navigating treacherous wet conditions to fend off reigning champion Max Verstappen. The tense race, characterized by multiple crashes and safety cars, concluded with Norris atop the podium, breaking Verstappen's long-held grip on the championship standings.

The challenging Albert Park circuit saw only 14 of the 20 starting cars make it to the finish line. Mercedes driver George Russell claimed a respectable third place, while Norris's teammate Oscar Piastri finished ninth after a promising start, slipping dramatically mid-race due to wet weather mishaps.

A late tactical pit stop momentarily offered Verstappen a fighting chance, but Norris's skillful drive ensured McLaren's strategic decisions paid off, initiating the season on a high note. The gripping opener set an intense pace for the season, highlighting a fierce competitive field in Formula One.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

 Global
2
Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

 United States
3
‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

 Global
4
Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of elderly care: How remote monitoring technologies are transforming healthcare

Urban sentiment mapping: How AI and spatial analysis are transforming city planning

Role of AI in advancing wastewater management in agriculture

Smart cities and hyperspectral imaging: The future of urban sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025