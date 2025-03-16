Lando Norris Triumphs in Thrilling Australian Grand Prix Opener

Lando Norris of McLaren secured a dramatic victory at the Australian Grand Prix, navigating treacherous wet conditions to fend off reigning champion Max Verstappen. The tense race, characterized by multiple crashes and safety cars, concluded with Norris atop the podium, breaking Verstappen's long-held grip on the championship standings.

The challenging Albert Park circuit saw only 14 of the 20 starting cars make it to the finish line. Mercedes driver George Russell claimed a respectable third place, while Norris's teammate Oscar Piastri finished ninth after a promising start, slipping dramatically mid-race due to wet weather mishaps.

A late tactical pit stop momentarily offered Verstappen a fighting chance, but Norris's skillful drive ensured McLaren's strategic decisions paid off, initiating the season on a high note. The gripping opener set an intense pace for the season, highlighting a fierce competitive field in Formula One.

(With inputs from agencies.)