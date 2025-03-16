Left Menu

Norris Triumphs in Thrilling Australian GP as Chaos Strikes

Lando Norris achieved a stunning victory in the chaotic Australian Grand Prix, kicking off the F1 season. With only 14 cars finishing the race, Norris ended Max Verstappen's dominance. Amid treacherous conditions, F1 rookie Antonio Kimi Antonelli became the youngest debutant to score points, highlighting the intense competition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2025 14:56 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 14:56 IST
Lando Norris secured a sensational win at the Australian Grand Prix, braving treacherous conditions to halt Max Verstappen's prolonged championship reign. The chaotic opener saw numerous crashes and only 14 cars crossing the finish line, setting a dramatic tone for the 2023 Formula One season.

The race, characterized by challenging wet weather, witnessed seasoned drivers and rookies alike contend with the treacherous Albert Park circuit. Norris's victory was the culmination of strategic brilliance, as he managed to fend off Verstappen despite the reigning champion's tenacious attempts.

In a race full of surprises, 18-year-old Antonio Kimi Antonelli made headlines by becoming the youngest driver to score points on his debut. The season opener highlighted the thrilling unpredictability of Formula One, promising an electrifying series of races ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)

