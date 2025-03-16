Abhishek Porel Discusses Leadership Shift and Personal Goals Ahead of IPL 2025

Abhishek Porel, the talented wicketkeeper-batsman, continues his journey with the Delhi Capitals as he gears up for the IPL 2025 season, expressing his enthusiasm about Axar Patel's new leadership role. Porel has been retained by the franchise, appreciating the management's faith shown through his batting promotion.

In a candid conversation with ANI, the young cricketer shared his excitement about Axar Patel's elevation from vice-captain to captain, crediting Axar's invaluable experience from the Champions Trophy. Porel is also thankful for the opportunity to bat higher in the order, a move he believes secured his spot in the team for another year.

As the Delhi Capitals prepare to face Rishabh Pant's Lucknow Super Giants, Porel is eager to improve his game by learning from seasoned players such as KL Rahul. Ready to adapt, he remains committed to performing wherever the team needs him, focusing on consistency and skill enhancement at the top level.

(With inputs from agencies.)