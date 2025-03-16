Modi Reflects on India's Sporting Success: From Cricket Dominance to Football Passion

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared his views on India's sporting prowess, notably its recent cricket victories over Pakistan. Despite not being a cricket expert, he acknowledged results as a testament to India's superior performance.

Modi also paid tribute to football legend Diego Maradona, describing him as a 'true hero' of his era. He recounted his visit to Shahdol in Madhya Pradesh, where he witnessed a strong passion for football, dubbing the region 'mini Brazil.'

The prime minister praised the local football culture for producing numerous national players and impressing with large audience turnouts. He emphasized the inspiration these communities provide, pointing to the success of India's women's and men's football teams.

(With inputs from agencies.)