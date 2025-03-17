Jack Draper Triumphs at Indian Wells

Jack Draper, Britain's rising tennis star, secured his career's biggest victory by defeating Denmark's Holger Rune with a decisive 6-2, 6-2 win at Indian Wells.

Overcoming earlier hip issues, Draper showcased agility and precision, hitting 21 winners. Rune struggled to find his rhythm, committing 18 unforced errors.

This win marks Draper's first 1000-level title and guarantees him a top 10 ranking, the first Briton to achieve this feat since Cameron Norrie in 2021.

(With inputs from agencies.)