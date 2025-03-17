Left Menu

Jack Draper Triumphs at Indian Wells

British tennis player Jack Draper defeated Holger Rune to win the Indian Wells title, marking his career's biggest achievement. Despite early-year injuries, Draper excelled throughout the tournament. With his victory, he secured a top 10 global ranking for the first time.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-03-2025 04:33 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 04:33 IST
Jack Draper

Jack Draper, Britain's rising tennis star, secured his career's biggest victory by defeating Denmark's Holger Rune with a decisive 6-2, 6-2 win at Indian Wells.

Overcoming earlier hip issues, Draper showcased agility and precision, hitting 21 winners. Rune struggled to find his rhythm, committing 18 unforced errors.

This win marks Draper's first 1000-level title and guarantees him a top 10 ranking, the first Briton to achieve this feat since Cameron Norrie in 2021.

(With inputs from agencies.)

