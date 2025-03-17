Left Menu

Thrilling Climaxes in Asian Football: League Leaders Hold Strong

Exciting developments unfolded in Asian football as league leaders Al-Ittihad, Kashima Antlers, and Daejeon Citizen maintained top positions in their respective leagues amidst intense competition. Al-Shehri's last-minute penalty secured Al-Ittihad's position, while Kashima Antlers and Daejeon Citizen also exhibited strong performances to safeguard their leads.

17-03-2025
In an electrifying week for Asian football, Al-Ittihad, Kashima Antlers, and Daejeon Citizen remained at the top of their leagues. Saleh Al-Shehri's penalty in injury time clinched a 2-1 victory for Al-Ittihad over Al-Riyadh, preserving their Saudi Pro League advantage over reigning champions Al-Hilal.

Meanwhile, Kashima Antlers retained their J-League top spot despite a 1-1 draw against Urawa Reds, thanks to Kei Chinen's last-minute equalizer. Machida Zelvia and Sanfrecce Hiroshima also showcased their prowess, with victories and draws respectively, keeping the competitive spirit alive.

In South Korea, Daejeon Citizen emerged victorious with a 3-1 win over Jeju United, leading the K-League standings. Defending champions Ulsan HD managed only a 1-1 draw with Suwon FC, allowing Daejeon to create a slight buffer at the top.

