Indian Cyclists Break National Record at UCI Nations Cup

Indian cyclists David Beckham, Esow Alban, and Rojit Singh set a national record in the men's team sprint at the UCI Track Cycling Nations Cup by clocking 44.187 seconds. Despite their record-breaking performance, they finished 11th. The event was part of a competition organized by the Union Cycliste Internationale.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-03-2025 15:14 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 15:02 IST
Elated Infinity Ride 2020 cyclists pose in front of Vivekananda Rock Memorial Image Credit: ANI
In a remarkable feat, the Indian cyclists David Beckham, Esow Alban, and Rojit Singh shattered the national record in the men's team sprint event at the UCI Track Cycling Nations Cup in Konya, Turkey, recording a time of 44.187 seconds.

Despite their stellar performance, the team ranked 11th overall in the competition. While Great Britain clinched the gold, Japan and Australia secured the silver and bronze medals respectively. The Indian team's effort nevertheless marks a significant achievement in the sport.

Beckham's exceptional performances continue, as highlighted by his achievements at the Asian Track Cycling Championships 2022 where he was part of the bronze-winning squad, and at the 2023 Asian Games where he became the first Indian cyclist to reach the quarter-finals in a sprint event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

