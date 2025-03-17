Indian Cyclists Break National Record at UCI Nations Cup

In a remarkable feat, the Indian cyclists David Beckham, Esow Alban, and Rojit Singh shattered the national record in the men's team sprint event at the UCI Track Cycling Nations Cup in Konya, Turkey, recording a time of 44.187 seconds.

Despite their stellar performance, the team ranked 11th overall in the competition. While Great Britain clinched the gold, Japan and Australia secured the silver and bronze medals respectively. The Indian team's effort nevertheless marks a significant achievement in the sport.

Beckham's exceptional performances continue, as highlighted by his achievements at the Asian Track Cycling Championships 2022 where he was part of the bronze-winning squad, and at the 2023 Asian Games where he became the first Indian cyclist to reach the quarter-finals in a sprint event.

