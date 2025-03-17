Left Menu

Crispin Odey Faces FCA's Sharp Rebuke with £1.8M Fine

The UK's Financial Conduct Authority has fined Crispin Odey £1.8 million and banned him from the financial services industry for integrity issues. Odey has appealed the decision to the Upper Tribunal, where both sides will present their arguments.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) in the United Kingdom announced a £1.8 million fine against Crispin Odey of Odey Asset Management. Odey is facing a ban from the country's financial services industry due to a lack of integrity, according to the regulatory authority's findings.

Odey has decided to contest the decision and has referred the notice to the Upper Tribunal. This legal avenue allows both parties to present their cases, offering Odey an opportunity to challenge the FCA's allegations.

This case underscores the FCA's commitment to ensuring integrity and accountability within the UK's financial sector. All eyes will be on the Upper Tribunal as it convenes to deliberate on the matter.

