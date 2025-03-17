Lionel Messi Misses Argentina's World Cup Qualifiers Due to Injury

In a surprising turn of events, Lionel Messi will miss Argentina's crucial World Cup qualifiers against rivals Uruguay and Brazil due to a nagging muscle strain. The star forward had recently demonstrated impressive form with a stunning goal in Inter Miami's 2-1 victory over Atlanta United in MLS.

Reports indicate that after the game, Messi experienced muscle discomfort, leading to his exclusion from the national squad announced on Monday. The 37-year-old attacker will remain in the United States to focus on recovery, as Argentina leads the CONMEBOL qualifying table with 25 points from 12 matches.

Argentina's upcoming challenges include an away match with Uruguay, followed by a home encounter against Brazil, who will also contend without forward Neymar due to his muscle injury. This situation places fresh emphasis on the depth and resilience of the Argentine squad as they aim to maintain their top position.

(With inputs from agencies.)