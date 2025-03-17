Left Menu

Lionel Messi Misses Argentina's World Cup Qualifiers Due to Injury

Lionel Messi is absent from Argentina's squad for World Cup qualifiers against Uruguay and Brazil due to a muscle strain. The 37-year-old scored a goal for Inter Miami but will stay in the U.S. to recover. Argentina stands first in CONMEBOL qualifying, with Uruguay and Brazil matches upcoming.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-03-2025 22:03 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 22:03 IST
Lionel Messi Misses Argentina's World Cup Qualifiers Due to Injury
Lionel Messi

In a surprising turn of events, Lionel Messi will miss Argentina's crucial World Cup qualifiers against rivals Uruguay and Brazil due to a nagging muscle strain. The star forward had recently demonstrated impressive form with a stunning goal in Inter Miami's 2-1 victory over Atlanta United in MLS.

Reports indicate that after the game, Messi experienced muscle discomfort, leading to his exclusion from the national squad announced on Monday. The 37-year-old attacker will remain in the United States to focus on recovery, as Argentina leads the CONMEBOL qualifying table with 25 points from 12 matches.

Argentina's upcoming challenges include an away match with Uruguay, followed by a home encounter against Brazil, who will also contend without forward Neymar due to his muscle injury. This situation places fresh emphasis on the depth and resilience of the Argentine squad as they aim to maintain their top position.

(With inputs from agencies.)

