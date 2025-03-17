Left Menu

Chelsea Condemns Racial Abuse Against Wesley Fofana Post-Arsenal Match

Chelsea has strongly condemned the racial abuse targeted at defender Wesley Fofana on social media following their 1-0 loss to Arsenal. The French player exposed the offensive content on Instagram. The club vowed to cooperate with authorities to find and punish those responsible.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 17-03-2025 22:18 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 22:18 IST
Chelsea has condemned racist abuse aimed at Wesley Fofana after their recent Premier League loss to Arsenal.

The defender shared the offensive messages he received on social media, prompting Chelsea to declare such behavior as intolerable.

The club pledged full support to Fofana and promised action against the perpetrators.

(With inputs from agencies.)

