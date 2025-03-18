S8UL Makes History as First Indian Team to Join Esports World Cup Foundation

In a historic move, Indian esports team S8UL has been appointed as a Club Partner by the Esports World Cup Foundation (EWCF) for the upcoming 2025 season. As the first and only Indian team to achieve this accolade, S8UL joins an elite group of 40 leading esports organizations globally, showcasing its significant impact and influence within the gaming community.

S8UL, renowned for its dominance in Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) and Pokemon UNITE, is now expanding its reach into games like VALORANT and Call of Duty: Mobile, and targeting markets in Latin America, Southeast Asia, and Europe. Its inclusion in the EWCF Club Partner Program fortifies its position as a key player in the world esports arena, highlighting its dynamic blend of gaming and mainstream entertainment.

S8UL's co-founder Animesh 'Thug' Agarwal expressed pride in the achievement, emphasizing the opportunity to spotlight India's gaming talent on a global scale. Hans Jagnow from EWCF lauded India's vibrant gaming community and recognized S8UL's role in shaping regional gaming culture. The Esports World Cup 2025, set in Riyadh, aims to be the most significant event in esports history, featuring a vast prize pool and a lineup of top-tier competitive titles.

(With inputs from agencies.)