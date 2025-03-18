MCA to Celebrate Cricket Legends at Annual Awards Gala

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) is set to honor the outstanding achievements in cricket by felicitating its 2023-24 Ranji Trophy-winning team along with former India captains Dilip Vengsarkar and Diana Edulji at its annual awards ceremony on Thursday.

Under Ajinkya Rahane's leadership, the Ranji team secured a record 42nd title last season. Vengsarkar, celebrated as one of Mumbai's finest batters, will receive a Lifetime Achievement Award for 2022-23. Edulji, recognized for her pioneering role in women's cricket, will also be honored, marking her significant contributions to the sport.

Additionally, Prof Ratnakar Shetty and Pravin Barve will be acknowledged for their service in cricket administration and to Mumbai cricket, respectively. The event's focus will be not only on past success but also on developing future talent and enhancing infrastructure, with notable attendees including Maharashtra's governor and state minister.

(With inputs from agencies.)