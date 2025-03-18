Firm Action Demanded Over Vile PSG Fan Behavior

In the wake of recent unsporting conduct, France defender Jules Koundé has called for decisive actions against Paris Saint-Germain supporters who unveiled an offensive banner targeting Adrien Rabiot and his family during a fierce clash with Marseille.

As Koundé, a teammate of Rabiot in the national team, lamented the disrespectful conduct, he highlighted that it overstepped the boundaries of sportsmanship. Emphasizing the personal nature of the attack, Koundé urged authorities to impose firm sanctions.

This incident, not isolated, also saw homophobic and racist chanting, raising questions over referee Clément Turpin's decision not to halt the game despite clear provisions empowering French referees to do so under such circumstances.

(With inputs from agencies.)