Left Menu

Firm Action Demanded Over Vile PSG Fan Behavior

Jules Koundé, France defender, calls for strong measures against PSG fans for deploying an insulting banner against Adrien Rabiot and his family during a match against Marseille. Koundé, alongside other officials, denounces the disgraceful actions and urges authorities to take strict action against such behavior.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 18-03-2025 22:24 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 22:24 IST
Firm Action Demanded Over Vile PSG Fan Behavior
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

In the wake of recent unsporting conduct, France defender Jules Koundé has called for decisive actions against Paris Saint-Germain supporters who unveiled an offensive banner targeting Adrien Rabiot and his family during a fierce clash with Marseille.

As Koundé, a teammate of Rabiot in the national team, lamented the disrespectful conduct, he highlighted that it overstepped the boundaries of sportsmanship. Emphasizing the personal nature of the attack, Koundé urged authorities to impose firm sanctions.

This incident, not isolated, also saw homophobic and racist chanting, raising questions over referee Clément Turpin's decision not to halt the game despite clear provisions empowering French referees to do so under such circumstances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

 Global
2
Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

 Global
3
Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

 Serbia
4
Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

Breakthrough innovations in drug delivery: How advanced materials are shaping future of medicine

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025