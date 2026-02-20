Left Menu

Crystal Palace Fined for Controversial Banner in Premier League Clash

Crystal Palace faced a £50,000 fine from the FA for a provocative banner displayed at a match against Nottingham Forest. The incident involved the controversial depiction of Forest's owner, Evangelos Marinakis, holding a gun to a player's head. Despite denying the charge, the fine was enforced following a regulatory hearing.

Updated: 20-02-2026 20:51 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 20:51 IST
Crystal Palace has been fined £50,000 by the Football Association after an incident during their Premier League encounter against Nottingham Forest at Selhurst Park in August. The fine was issued in response to a banner displayed by Palace supporters, which depicted Nottingham Forest owner, Evangelos Marinakis, in a controversial manner.

The match itself ended in a 1-1 draw, marking the first meeting between the two clubs since Palace's recent demotion to the Conference League from the Europa League due to UEFA's multi-club ownership rules. This demotion had allowed Nottingham Forest to replace Palace in the competition.

Despite Palace's denial of any wrongdoing, an independent regulatory commission upheld the FA's charge, concluding that the club failed to prevent offensive and provocative behavior by its supporters. Meanwhile, Marinakis continues to refute claims of wrongdoing, while Nottingham Forest midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White remains committed to the club with a new contract, having previously been linked to a move to Tottenham Hotspur.

