Injury Setbacks for Manchester City's Champions League Hopes

Manchester City's star striker Khadija 'Bunny' Shaw faces the possibility of missing both legs against Chelsea in the Women's Champions League quarterfinals due to a muscle injury.

City manager Nick Cushing confirmed Shaw's absence from Wednesday's first leg and expressed uncertainty about her availability for the return match in London next week. Shaw sustained her injury during a 2-1 defeat to Chelsea in the Women's League Cup final.

The injury also affects Japan international Aoba Fujino, who will miss at least the first leg. Despite these setbacks, Cushing highlighted the opportunity for other players to step up in the absence of key team members.

