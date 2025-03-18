Injury Setbacks for Manchester City's Champions League Hopes
Manchester City striker Khadija 'Bunny' Shaw may miss both Champions League quarterfinal legs against Chelsea due to a muscle injury suffered in the League Cup final. Manager Nick Cushing confirmed her absence for the first leg, and her participation in the return match remains doubtful.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Manchester City's star striker Khadija 'Bunny' Shaw faces the possibility of missing both legs against Chelsea in the Women's Champions League quarterfinals due to a muscle injury.
City manager Nick Cushing confirmed Shaw's absence from Wednesday's first leg and expressed uncertainty about her availability for the return match in London next week. Shaw sustained her injury during a 2-1 defeat to Chelsea in the Women's League Cup final.
The injury also affects Japan international Aoba Fujino, who will miss at least the first leg. Despite these setbacks, Cushing highlighted the opportunity for other players to step up in the absence of key team members.
(With inputs from agencies.)