Controversy Erupts in Boxing Federation: Lovlina Borgohain Caught in the Middle

The Boxing Federation of India is embroiled in controversy as President Ajay Singh accuses suspended secretary general Hemanta Kalita of barring Assam boxers from participating in the National Championships. The dispute, including Olympic medallist Lovlina Borgohain, raises questions about financial mismanagement and internal politics within the federation.

Updated: 19-03-2025 16:34 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 16:34 IST
The Boxing Federation of India is currently facing a storm of controversy, with its President Ajay Singh leveling serious accusations against the suspended BFI secretary general Hemanta Kalita. Singh alleges that Kalita is preventing Assam boxers, including Olympic bronze-medalist Lovlina Borgohain, from participating in the upcoming National Championships.

At an emergency press conference, Singh claimed that Borgohain, eager to contend in the event, was asked to withdraw by Kalita. Meanwhile, Kalita, found guilty of financial mismanagement per a judicial inquiry, dismissed the charges as baseless, citing dissatisfaction over tournament dates among state units.

Not stopping there, Ambiguities about governance in BFI deepen as Kalita contests his suspension while defending his actions. With an ongoing legal challenge from former sports minister Anurag Thakur, the situation within the federation is further complicated, pointing towards systemic issues in the organization's management.

(With inputs from agencies.)

