Left Menu

Cricket Cash Scandal: Hyderabad Association Under Fire

The Enforcement Directorate has identified inflated contract prices for cricket equipment at Hyderabad Cricket Association, implicating ex-vice president Surender Agarwal. Funds routed through shell companies ended up as illegal gains for Agarwal's family. The ongoing investigation is anchored on multiple FIRs, pegging the scam's value at Rs 20 crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2025 17:47 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 17:47 IST
Cricket Cash Scandal: Hyderabad Association Under Fire
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) finds itself embroiled in a scandal involving inflated contracts for cricket equipment. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) claimed on Wednesday that contracts were awarded at bloated prices to companies for supplying items like cricket balls and gym equipment to the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium.

The ED has issued a provisional order to attach properties worth Rs 51.29 lakh under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. The probe revealed that companies such as Sara Sports and Excellent Enterprises transferred illicit funds to ex-HCA Vice President Surender Agarwal and his family, masking these transfers through various pretexts like event sponsorship.

The case, rooted in charges filed by the Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau, alleges Rs 20 crore misappropriated by the HCA. Key figures, including former Indian cricket captain Azharuddin, have been questioned, although he denies the allegations, labeling them as baseless.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025