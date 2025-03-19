Cricket Cash Scandal: Hyderabad Association Under Fire

The Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) finds itself embroiled in a scandal involving inflated contracts for cricket equipment. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) claimed on Wednesday that contracts were awarded at bloated prices to companies for supplying items like cricket balls and gym equipment to the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium.

The ED has issued a provisional order to attach properties worth Rs 51.29 lakh under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. The probe revealed that companies such as Sara Sports and Excellent Enterprises transferred illicit funds to ex-HCA Vice President Surender Agarwal and his family, masking these transfers through various pretexts like event sponsorship.

The case, rooted in charges filed by the Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau, alleges Rs 20 crore misappropriated by the HCA. Key figures, including former Indian cricket captain Azharuddin, have been questioned, although he denies the allegations, labeling them as baseless.

(With inputs from agencies.)