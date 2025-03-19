Turbulent Prelude: The 2030 Winter Olympics in the French Alps

Preparations for the 2030 Winter Olympic Games, set to take place in the French Alps, are off to a slow start amid political tensions and leadership challenges. The organizing committee is expected to benefit from the insights of Paris 2024 to regain momentum despite these setbacks.

Martin Fourcade, France's most celebrated Olympian, refused the role of committee president, citing personal convictions. The Games, spanning the regions of Auvergne Rhone-Alpes and Provence Alpes Cote d'Azur, are already causing regional control disputes, Reuters sources indicated.

Olympic champion Edgar Grospiron is appointed as the head but is yet to finalize key positions, including a general director. With input from experts involved in Paris 2024, confidence remains high that experience will bridge current gaps and streamline preparations.

(With inputs from agencies.)