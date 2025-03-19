Left Menu

Lando Norris Aims for Historic Hat-Trick at the Chinese Grand Prix

Lando Norris, McLaren's Formula One leader, is set to seek a third consecutive win in China. The Chinese Grand Prix weekend comes with a resurfaced track and is the first sprint weekend of the season, presenting challenges for rookies and veterans alike.

Lando Norris, the British Formula One driver from McLaren, is eyeing a third consecutive victory at this weekend's Chinese Grand Prix. After triumphant performances in Australia and Abu Dhabi, the 25-year-old is brimming with confidence as he prepares for the rematch on a familiar track.

Set against the backdrop of the season's inaugural sprint weekend, Shanghai offers racers a freshly resurfaced circuit with minimal practice time. Norris's teammate Oscar Piastri is eager to improve his performance following a ninth-place finish in Melbourne, while Red Bull's Max Verstappen remains a formidable competitor.

Amidst regulatory changes regarding rear wing specifications, teams like Ferrari and Mercedes aim to capitalize on opportunities to regain momentum. As the Grand Prix approaches, all eyes are on Norris and the competitive field of racers vying for supremacy in Shanghai's warm and sunny conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

