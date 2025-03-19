Left Menu

Hardik Pandya Relies on Seasoned Leaders as Mumbai Indians Gear Up for IPL 2025 Season

Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya acknowledges the importance of seasoned leaders in the team as he gears up for the IPL 2025 season. With key players like Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, and Suryakumar Yadav offering support, Pandya expresses gratitude for their guidance amidst challenges including a one-match ban this season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-03-2025 22:47 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 22:47 IST
Hardik Pandya and Mahela Jayawardene (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai Indians' skipper Hardik Pandya emphasized the value of experienced leadership within the squad as he prepares to helm the five-time Indian Premier League champions in the forthcoming IPL 2025 season. The team aims to rebound from a disappointing previous season, with Pandya highlighting the benefit of having Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, and Suryakumar Yadav's expertise by his side.

"I am fortunate to have three captains playing alongside me, contributing immense experience. Knowing their leadership backgrounds, their support is crucial," Pandya shared during a press conference. Rohit Sharma, a notable leader with multiple IPL victories, along with Bumrah and Yadav's varying experiences at the national level, augment Pandya's confidence in leading the team.

As Pandya faces a one-match ban due to a slow over-rate against Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2024, the reins of Mumbai Indians will momentarily pass to Suryakumar Yadav. This strategic decision comes as Pandya acknowledges the rules and ponders potential changes, stating that Yadav, familiar with the leadership role, is an appropriate choice for captaincy in his absence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

